PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 5 Bebe Stores Inc said it had detected a hacking attack on its payment processing system that could have compromised data from cards swiped in its stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
The exposed data may have included cardholder names, account numbers, expiration dates and verification codes, the apparel retailer said on Friday.
The company said the affected transactions were made between Nov. 8 and Nov. 26, the day before Thanksgiving.
Security blog KrebsOnSecurity said on Thursday that hackers may have stolen credit and debit card data from bebe during Thanksgiving and Black Friday. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.
