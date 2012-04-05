Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
* Q3 retail sales from cont. ops $108 mln vs est $119 mln
* Q3 retail sales up 7 pct
* Q3 Same-store sales up 7.2 pct
April 5 Women's apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc's third- quarter retail sales from continuing operations missed street estimates, but said it was 7 percent higher from last year.
Bebe, which caters to fashion-conscious women between the ages 21 and 34, had fallen out of favor with customers over the past few years on fashion missteps.
For the third quarter ended March 31, the company reported retail sales of $108 million, compared to $100.8 million from a year ago.
This was below analysts' estimates of $119 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Brisbane, California-based company, known for its fashionable party and professional wear, said same-store sales for the quarter, which includes its online stores, rose 7.2 percent.
Bebe shares closed at $9.41 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.