MELBOURNE Oct 7 Bechtel Corp, the largest U.S. engineering firm, said all three liquefied natural gas projects it was involved with in Australia's Queensland state were currently running on schedule.

"All the projects are currently making their plans," Bechtel President, Mining and Metals Andrew Greig said in Melbourne on Friday.

The privately owned company is working on 14 mining and LNG projects in Australia, including building the $16 billion Gladstone LNG project in Queensland.

