May 17 Bechtel, the largest U.S. engineering
company, said on Friday that its revenue grew by 15 percent in
2012, though its backlog of projects declined by 12 percent to
$92 billion.
The company's $37.9 billion in 2012 revenue came alongside
contract awards of $23.9 billion, or less than half the backlog
boost it received the previous year thanks to mining and
liquefied natural gas projects.
"Following a record year in 2011 when we experienced
unprecedented demand for LNG projects, each of our business
units delivered solid performances in 2012," Chief Operating
Officer Bill Dudley said in a statement. "We believe 2013 will
be another strong year for Bechtel."
The privately held company, which does not report profits,
maintained its headcount at 53,000 employees. Managing projects
from nuclear reactors and oil refineries to government services
and transport, Bechtel competes with Fluor Corp and
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
Bechtel said refinery expansions in the United States and
Thailand and a large copper concentrator in Peru were among its
most notable projects completed last year.
Revenue at Fluor, its nearest U.S. rival, rose 18 percent in
2012 to $27.6 billion.
