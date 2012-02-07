BRIEF-ATA Inc says unit entered into investment agreement with MOOC-CN Investment
Feb 7 Medical technology company Becton Dickinson & Co reported better-than-expected quarterly results, but lowered its full-year profit forecast on the strengthening dollar.
For the first quarter, Becton Dickinson's income from continuing operations fell to $263.0 million, or $1.21 a share, from $315.9 million, or $1.35 a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected the maker of medical tests and laboratory equipment to earn $1.17 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter revenue rose 3 percent to $1.89 billion, beating estimates of $1.88 billion.
The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company lowered its full-year profit forecast from continuing operations to $5.60 to $5.70 a share, reflecting the impact of the strengthening U.S. dollar. It had earlier forecast $5.75 to $5.85 a share.
On a foreign currency-neutral basis, the company backed its previous revenue growth outlook of 2 to 4 percent.
The company's shares, which closed at $80.53 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, were down 4 percent before the bell on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
