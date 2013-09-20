Sept 20 Becton Dickinson and Co said it
may have to pay up to $340 million after a federal jury found
the medical device maker guilty of attempting to monopolize the
safety syringe market through deceptive practices.
The jury in a Texas district court awarded $113.5 million to
safety syringes maker Retractable Technologies Inc,
which filed the lawsuit.
Retractable Technologies shares more than doubled in
premarket trading.
Under antitrust laws, Becton Dickinson said it would be
liable to pay triple the jury award. The company, which said it
would appeal the verdict, will take a related pretax charge of
about $340 million in the fourth quarter.
Safety syringes are designed to keep patients safe from
needlestick injuries and contamination, and work in various
ways, including retractable needles or a mechanism that blocks
the barrel once depressed.
Retractable Technologies shares jumped 141 percent to $4.35
in premarket trade before being halted. Becton Dickinson shares
were down 0.4 percent at $102.51 in early trading on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)