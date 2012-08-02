* Q3 EPS $1.52 vs est $1.53
* Q3 rev $1.98 bln vs est $2.02 bln
* Cuts FY12 EPS view to $5.33-$5.38
Aug 1 Medical technology company Becton
Dickinson & Co's quarterly earnings missed estimates on
weakness in the U.S. research market and the company cut its
full-year forecast citing anticipated effects of unfavorable
currency translation.
Becton Dickinson cut its full-year profit forecast from
continuing operations to between $5.33 and $5.38 per share from
its previous forecast of between $5.60 and $5.70.
The maker of medical tests, supplies and laboratory
equipment expects full-year revenue growth of about 1 percent
versus its previous view of 1 to 2 percent.
Earnings from continuing operations fell to $311.6 million,
or $1.52 per share, for the third quarter, from $321.5 million,
or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 1.5 percent to $1.98 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53
per share, on revenue of $2.02 billion according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Franklin Lakes, New Jersey based-Becton's shares closed at
$75.18 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Prateek Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)