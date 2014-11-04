(Adds forecast, details)
Nov 4 Medical equipment maker Becton Dickinson &
Co reported better-than-expected profit and revenue,
helped by strong sales in its diabetes care and drug-delivery
businesses.
Becton said it expected adjusted earnings from continuing
operations to be between $6.76 and $6.83 per share for the year
ending September 2015.
Analysts on average were expecting $6.70 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Becton, which makes products such as disposable needles,
syringes and catheters to administer drugs, last month said it
would buy CareFusion Corp, whose products include
infusion pumps, to create a market leader in the $20 billion
medication management industry.
Becton said it expected revenue to rise 4.5-5 percent on a
foreign currency neutral basis for the year ending Sept. 30,
2015. The company reported revenue of $8.45 billion this year.
Net income rose to $301 million, or $1.53 per share, in the
fourth quarter, from $91 million, or 46 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The year-ago quarter included pretax charges of $347
million.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.68 per share,
exceeding the average analyst estimate of $1.65.
Revenue rose 4.8 percent to $2.20 billion, above analysts'
average estimate of $2.16 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore and Susan Kelly in
Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)