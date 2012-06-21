* Bed Bath & Beyond put activity picked up before earnings
* Large block of July $67.50 puts traded before close-trader
* Bed Bath shares lose more than 17 pct
* Some option traders on Thursday look for rebound in shares
By Doris Frankel
June 21 Some investors reaped a tidy windfall
with well-timed bets in Bed Bath & Beyond bearish
options placed before the retailer reported a
weaker-than-expected profit outlook on Wednesday.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares sank more than 17 percent to $61.10
on Thursday afternoon, the day after the company issued its
outlook. The stock had hit its highest level ever on Tuesday,
closing at $75.84.
Bed Bath & Beyond put options, which rise in value if the
stock price falls, had shown an increase in activity on
Wednesday before the earnings announcement.
Traders exchanged 17,000 puts and 12,000 calls on Wednesday,
6.4 times the average daily turnover, according to options
analytics firm Trade Alert. The stock closed at $73.67.
The most popular option was the weekly June $75 strike calls
followed by the June weekly $72.50 strike puts, both expiring
on Friday after the close.
"It appears that option traders were betting on a large move
in the stock in either direction by buying both front-month puts
and calls heading into the earnings," said Stefen Choy, a
co-founder of options analytics firm Livevol in San Francisco.
The sharp decline in the stock price resulted in big profits
on paper for some investors who had picked up puts, contracts
that grant the right to sell the company's shares at a fixed
price by a certain date. Investors often turn to puts hoping to
profit from a decline in the share price.
Anyone who bought these short-term June $72.50 strike puts
on Wednesday, when they closed at around $1.60 per contract,
made roughly 500 percent in profit if they were to close their
position on Thursday, Choy said.
The weekly June $72.50 strike puts traded at $9.80 per
contract during Thursday's session.
Buyers of these slightly out-of-the-money puts need the
stock to move below $70.90 by Friday to make a profit. These
puts had volume of 2,314 contracts on Wednesday, exceeding the
open interest of 1,200 contracts at the time, Choy said.
In the July $67.50 strike put, volume was active as 2,000
contracts traded on Wednesday against 1,500 in open positions.
The biggest block was 1,500 contracts traded for $1.08 each
just 19 minutes before trading closed, said Jon Najarian, a
co-founder of online brokerage TradeMonster in Chicago.
The trade would require the stock to move below $66.50 by
July expiration in order to be in-the-money, he said. These
options were worth $5.80 per contract on Thursday, roughly a 470
percent increase from Wednesday's price, Najarian said.
"Given that this trade came just before the close and was in
the right direction, it could bear some scrutiny from U.S.
security regulators," Najarian said.
But according to Livevol data, it was not clear if the
customer bought or sold these puts.
The circumstances surrounding the put activity may also
reflect speculative bets or plain luck.
"It's normal to see a lot of speculative trading ahead of a
scheduled earnings release," said Steve Nosnick, equity risk
manager at Timber Bill, a division of Interactive Brokers Group.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which looks
into unusual stock and option trading, declined to comment.
Meanwhile, some option traders on Thursday appeared to be
taking bullish positions in Bed Bath & Beyond on the view that
Thursday's sharp stock decline was an overreaction.
The upside weekly June $65 calls expiring on Friday and the
July $65 strike calls were among the most active on Thursday,
"suggesting that some investors believe today's 17 percent drop
in the shares is overdone," said WhatsTrading.com options
strategist Frederic Ruffy.
Option volume on the stock was 11.4 times the norm on
Thursday, with 36,000 puts and 28,000 calls traded near the
close, data from Trade Alert showed.
(Reporting By Doris Frankel in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)