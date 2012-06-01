UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc bought textile distributor Linen Holdings LLC for about $105 million cash to boost its sourcing capabilities and gain access to new customers.
The news came just weeks after Bed Bath agreed to buy Cost Plus Inc for about $495 million, also aimed at boosting its sourcing capabilities and customer base.
Gibbsboro, New Jersey-based Linen Holdings is a privately held distributor of bath, bed and table linens and other textile products to customers in the hospitality, cruise line, food service, healthcare and other industries.
The latest deal will not have a material effect on Bed Bath's 2012 results, the Union, New Jersey-based company said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Andre Grenon)
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property