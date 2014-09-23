(Adds forecast, details, analyst estimates and comment)

Sept 23 Home furnishings retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as increased discounting and promotions helped attract more shoppers to its stores.

The company's shares rose about 7 percent in extended trading as the company also forecast better-than-expected profit for the full year.

Retailers are discounting aggressively as sluggish economic growth and higher home prices have U.S. shoppers hunting for deals.

Bed Bath & Beyond has spent heavily to increase its online presence and has also invested in coupons to push sales amid tough competition from online retailers who offer similar products cheaper.

The company's net sales rose to $2.94 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 30, from $2.82 billion a year earlier.

Same-store sales rose about 3.4 percent.

The company's net earnings fell to $224.0 million, or $1.17 per share, from $249.3 million, or $1.16 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it expects to earn $5.00 to $5.08 per share for the full year, above the average analysts estimate of $4.80 per share.

"Ongoing share repurchases (under a $2 billion program) should help EPS, most notably in the fiscal second half," Efraim Levy, equity analyst at S&P Capital IQ wrote in a note.

He maintained his "buy" rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond's shares closed at $62.69 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)