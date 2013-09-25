Honda to begin U.S. production of new 10-speed transmission
March 6 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Monday it had invested nearly $150 million in two U.S. plants for making 10-speed automatic transmission for front-wheel-drive vehicles.
Sept 23 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc reported an 18 percent jump in second-quarter profit as the U.S. housing market recovery spurs demand for the home goods chain's products.
Bed Bath's shares were up 5 percent after the bell. They had closed at $74.22 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
The home merchandise category has remained comparatively strong as many U.S. retailers struggle to cope with cautious consumer spending.
Consumers have been spending more on household goods as demand for new homes soar.
Earlier this month, high-end home furnishing retailer Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc reported second-quarter results that surpassed Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year earnings forecast.
Bed Bath and Beyond forecast third-quarter earnings of $1.11 to $1.16 per share, largely above Wall Street estimates of $1.12.
Profit rose to $249.3 million, or $1.16 per share, in the quarter ended August from $224.3 million, 98 cents per share, last year.
Net sales rose 9 percent to $2.82 billion, while comparable store sales rose 3.7 percent.
Analysts on average had expected second-quarter earnings of $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Chris Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)
March 6 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Monday it had invested nearly $150 million in two U.S. plants for making 10-speed automatic transmission for front-wheel-drive vehicles.
LOS ANGELES, March 6 Atlanta rapper Future became the first artist to score two consecutive chart-topping albums in as many weeks on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, as his latest release debuted at No. 1 on Monday, a week after his last chart-topping album.
* Marks GM's exit from Europe (Updates share prices, adds link to graphic)