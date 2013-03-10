March 10 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc shares
could rise 25 percent over the next year on strong profit and a
higher multiple, but could fetch a 43-percent premium in an
acquisition, Barron's said on Sunday.
There is no indication that the retailer is looking to sell
itself, Barron's said In its March 11 edition. It just noted
that the company's retailing acumen and financial strength would
appeal to private equity investors or even Berkshire Hathaway
Inc.
The shares closed at $59.37 on Friday. Barron's said a buyer
might pay $85 per share, roughly 10 times this fiscal year's
projected operating earnings.
The market only values the shares at 6.5 times earnings,
Barron's said, due in part to slowing sales gains, profit
disappointment and weak website that makes it vulnerable to
internet retailers like Amazon.com.