UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
HELSINKI May 10 Apple has acquired a sleep tracking app and hardware maker Beddit, the Finnish startup said on its website.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed and neither of the companies were immediately available for a comment.
"Beddit has been acquired by Apple. Your personal data will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy," the company said.
Beddit manufactures a monitoring device which tracks heart rate, breathing and sleep time when placed on a bed.
The monitor, which sells for $149.95 in Apple's online store, transfers the data to Beddit's iPhone app for analysis.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by David Evans)
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 15 percent.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.