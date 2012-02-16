* Recall affects three lots of Cytarabine

Feb 16 Bedford Laboratories, a unit of Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim, said it is recalling three lots of its generic cancer drug in the United States over sterility concerns.

The company said it is recalling the lots of injectable Cytarabine following an investigation of its manufacturing facility.

"To date, there have been no reports of any adverse events for the lots being recalled," the company said in a statement.

Bedford Laboratories started as a division of Ben Venue labs, which was acquired by Boehringer Ingelheim in 1997.

Separately, Sanofi said it has recalled some of its drug Fludara, a chemotherapy agent, as a precautionary measure after Ben Venue was cited by both European and U.S. regulators for serious manufacturing deficiencies.

Cytarabine is a cancer treatment and is among the generic chemotherapy drugs that are in short supply in the United States. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)