* BPI plants to close in Texas, Kansas and Iowa
* More than 650 people to lose jobs
May 7 The top U.S. producer of ammonia-treated
beef that critics called "pink slime" said on Monday it will
close three of its four plants after sales dropped and did not
recover following recent attacks on the product.
Beef Products Inc (BPI) will close plants on May 25 in
Amarillo, Texas; Garden City, Kansas; and Waterloo, Iowa. Its
South Sioux City, Nebraska, plant will continue to operate at a
reduced capacity.
More than 650 people will lose their jobs when the plants
close, the South Dakota-based company said.
"While we had hoped to be able to resume operation at those
plants, that is not going to be possible in the immediate future
and the temporary suspension of operations will in fact result
in the elimination of those jobs effective May 25, 2012," the
company said in a statement.
In March, public outcry erupted over the filler for ground
beef, which is made from fatty trimmings that are more
susceptible to contamination than other cuts of beef. The
trimmings are therefore sprayed with ammonia - more often
associated with cleaning products - to remove pathogens such as
salmonella and E.coli.
Sales dropped when consumers became aware of the common
practice in the industry, despite U.S. Agriculture Department
and industry experts saying the beef was safe to eat.
In late March, BPI suspended production at the three plants
for 60 days. At that time, BPI spokesman Rich Jochum had said
the closure could become permanent.
"This is a direct reaction to all the misinformation about
our lean beef," Jochum said then.
Iowa Governor Terry Branstad on Monday called the closings a
"sad day for the state of Iowa."
"The fact that a false, misleading smear campaign can
destroy a company's reputation overnight should disturb us all,"
Branstad said in a statement.
The "pink slime" controversy also hurt beef sales at Tyson
Foods Inc, the company said when it reported quarterly
earnings on Monday.
Two of the biggest U.S. supermarket operators, Safeway Inc
and Supervalu Inc had said they would stop
buying the ammonia-treated beef. Grocery sellers Wal-Mart Stores
Inc and Kroger Co also dropped it.
AFA Foods, one of the largest ground beef processors in the
United States, filed for bankruptcy in early April, citing the
uproar over pink slime.
