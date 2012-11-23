UPDATE 2-Germany's Stada has received a third, higher takeover offer
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
LONDON Nov 23 Russia is set to lift a ban on imports of British beef and lamb imposed in 1996 following an outbreak of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) or mad cow disease, Britain's farm ministry said on Friday.
Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said in a statement that the agreement could potentially be worth 80 million pounds ($128 million)to the British industry over the next three years.
The ministry said it expects written confirmation, and full details of the deal, from Russian officials within the next few days.
A worldwide ban on British beef exports was lifted by the European Union in 2006.
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
* German, UK officials say reassured on jobs after GM contacts
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.