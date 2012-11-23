LONDON Nov 23 Russia is set to lift a ban on imports of British beef and lamb imposed in 1996 following an outbreak of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) or mad cow disease, Britain's farm ministry said on Friday.

Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said in a statement that the agreement could potentially be worth 80 million pounds ($128 million)to the British industry over the next three years.

The ministry said it expects written confirmation, and full details of the deal, from Russian officials within the next few days.

A worldwide ban on British beef exports was lifted by the European Union in 2006.