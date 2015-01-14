(Repeats to additional clients)

CHICAGO Jan 14 A Massachusetts meat company is recalling 33,948 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with plastic materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said on Wednesday.

The agency said J&G Foods, Inc, in Sutton, Massachusetts recalled the product that consists of one-pound vacuum sealed packages of "Wegman's Organic 93 percent Lean/7 percent Fat Grass-Fed Ground Beef."

The packages are labeled "EST. 8466" inside the USDA mark of inspection and "USE OR FREEZE BY 01/16/15".

The beef product was produced on Dec. 23, 2014 and shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Problems with the product were discovered after J&G Foods received consumer complaints through retail outlets that the beef contained small malleable plastic pieces.

FSIS and the company have received no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the product. (Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Tom Brown)