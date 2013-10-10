Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
CHICAGO Oct 10 A Swift Beef Company plant in Cactus, Texas, is not eligible to ship beef to South Korea, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday, one day after the country suspended some U.S. beef imports because it detected the cattle-feed-additive zilpaterol in meat supplied by the company.
South Korea said on Wednesday it had found zilpaterol, an animal growth enhancer, in 22 tonnes of beef from a work site of Swift Beef, a unit of JBS USA Holdings Inc. South Korea asked the United States to verify the cause of the contamination.
The USDA, in a notice from its Food Safety and Inspection Service, did not explain why the Cactus plant was no longer eligible to export to South Korea.
"The USDA has been actively engaged and we will work with them to resolve the situation," JBS spokesman Cameron Bruett said on Thursday.
South Korea is among a number of countries that have not approved zilpaterol for use in meat.
The detection of the additive raised concerns that it may still be in the supply chain after drug maker Merck & Co halted sales of Zilmax, the top-selling zilpaterol-based additive, on Aug. 16 amidst concerns about its impact on animal health.
It also comes at a time when U.S. beef prices are rising because of tightening supplies and South Korea is reducing meat imports amid increased domestic production.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data