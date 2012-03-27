LONDON, March 27 Two of the world's biggest
brewers Anheuser Busch InBev and Heineken are
in a $1.5 billion race to buy the Dominican Republic's biggest
brewer Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana (CND), said people
familiar with the matter.
The brewer of Presidente beer which is available in many
other Caribbean islands and also the United States has been put
up for sale by the nation's biggest company Grupo Leon Jimenes,
which controls the majority of the brewing company.
"The business has a dominant position in the beer market and
so is an attractive asset for buyers. The race is between AB
InBev and Heineken with a result expected in the next few
weeks," said one person familiar with the situation.
Both Heineken and AB InBev declined to comment, while brewer
CND could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Victoria Howley and David Jones)