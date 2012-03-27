* European groups lead race for Dominican brewer CND
* Dominican brewer CND valued at $1.5 billion
* Result of auction expected in next few weeks
By Victoria Howley and David Jones
LONDON, March 27 Two of the world's biggest
brewers, Anheuser Busch InBev and Heineken,
are in a $1.5 billion race to buy the Dominican Republic's
biggest brewer Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana (CND), said people
familiar with the matter.
The brewer of Presidente beer which is available in many
other Caribbean islands and also the United States has been put
up for sale by the nation's biggest company Grupo Leon Jimenes,
which controls the majority of the brewing company.
"The business has a dominant position in the beer market and
so is an attractive asset for buyers. The race is between AB
InBev and Heineken with a result expected in the next few
weeks," said one person familiar with the situation.
Another source with knowledge of the sale said on Tuesday
the auction process was "quite far down the road".
Both Heineken and AB InBev declined to comment, while brewer
CND could not be reached for comment.
Amsterdam-based Heineken already owns a 9.3 percent stake of
CND, and in neighbouring Haiti increased its stake in Haitian
brewer Brasserie Nationale d'Haiti (Brana) to 95 percent from
22.5 percent in December 2011.
Heineken, the world's third biggest brewer after AB InBev
and SABMiller, has been expanding in the American region
buying Mexico's second biggest brewer FEMSA Cerveza in 2010
which also gave it a foothold in the Brazilian market.
The world's biggest brewer AB InBev has extensive operations
in North and South America and controls nearly 50 percent of the
United States beer market and almost 70 percent of the Brazilian
beer market.
The Belgium-based brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and
Beck's has cut its debts sharply since its $52 billion
acquisition of Anheuser Busch in late 2008 and analysts say it
is now in a position to start making acquisitions.
U.S. industrialist Charles Wanzer with other business
partners founded brewer CND in 1929 and started brewing the
iconic Dominican beer Presidente in 1935, and then the brewer
was acquired in 1986 by cigarette company Grupo Leon Jimenes.
The group currently has over a 90 percent share of the
domestic beer market in the Dominican Republic, which has a
population of around 10 million, and has been expanding beer
exports to the U.S. and Europe in recent years. It employs about
2,500 people and produces up to 500 million litres of beer.
