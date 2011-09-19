LONDON, Sept 19 Growth in the world beer market
is set to reach around 2.5 percent this year in a "two-speed"
recovery driven by emerging markets, while mature economies are
set for more meagre advances, industry research group Plato
Logic said on Monday.
"Globally, the beer industry continues to show resilience in
the current economic climate; we are forecasting some further
recovery in 2011 to near 'normal' growth rates," said Plato
director Ian Pressnell in a statement.
The 2.5 percent volume growth forecast for this year --
largely reflecting the increasing taste for beer among emerging
market consumers -- compares with 1.6 percent growth in 2010 and
an 0.4 percent advance in 2009.
For this year, the research group predicts 1 percent growth
in Europe and America and some 4 to 5 percent in the emerging
regions of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
For 2010, there was no change in the ranking of the world's
five biggest beer markets, with China increasing its lead over
the United States to be nearly twice as large, having consumed
some 450 million hectolitres of beer, Plato's figures showed.
Those two nations stay well ahead of Brazil, Russia and
Germany.
China's Snow beer retained its top spot in the world's
leading beer brands in 2010, according to Plato. The beer,
brewed by a joint venture involving the world's second-biggest
brewer SABMiller , was followed by Bud Light, Budweiser
and Brazil's Skol, all brewed by the world's biggest brewer
Anheuser Busch InBev in an unchanged top four from
2009.
Chinese beer Tsingtao jumped to fifth spot,
swapping places with Mexico's Corona , while AB
InBev's Brazilian brew Brahma stayed in seventh position.
Another Chinese brand Beijing Beer jumped over Heineken
to make eighth spot, while Coors Light
remained the 10th best-selling beer brand.
(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by David Holmes)