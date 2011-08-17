NEW DELHI Aug 17 Beetel Teletech, part of India's Bharti Enterprises that controls top mobile carrier Bharti Airtel , launched a tablet computer priced at 9,999 rupees ($220) on Wednesday.

The 7-inch tablet, branded Beetel Magiq, runs on Google's Android operating system and supports both 3G and Wi-Fi networks, Beetel said in a statement.

Beetel is one of the largest makers of fixed-line phones in India. A company spokesman said China's Huawei was their manufacturing partner for the tablet.

India is the world's second-biggest and the fastest-growing market for mobile phones, although computer penetration is still low.

Apple Inc began iPad sales in India in January this year, while Samsung Electronics launched its Galaxy Tab in India in November last year.

Bharti Airtel's closest rival, Reliance Communications this month launched a tablet computer priced at 12,999 rupees.

($1=45.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)