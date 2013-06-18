Vonovia CEO Buch gets five-year contract extension
FRANKFURT, March 6 Germany's biggest listed real-estate group Vonovia has extended the contract of Chief Executive Rolf Buch by five years to February 2023, it said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, June 18 AXA Belgium will take a 9.6 percent stake in Belgian property investment company Befimmo in exchange for an office building in Antwerp.
Befimmo said in a statement on Tuesday that it would take ownership of the AMCA building in the northern city of Antwerp, which was given a value of 110 million euros ($147.3 million).
Befimmo will issue about 2 million new shares to AXA Belgium at 54 euros each, above Tuesday's closing level of 48.075 euros. The current annual rent is 7.1 million euros, equivalent to a gross yield of 6.4 percent.
Befimmo said the share issue would trim earnings per share by 0.02 euros over the first three years. ($1 = 0.7467 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)
FRANKFURT, March 6 Germany's biggest listed real-estate group Vonovia has extended the contract of Chief Executive Rolf Buch by five years to February 2023, it said on Monday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/CHICAGO, March 06 (Fitch) Potential federal corporate tax cuts may aid US bank earnings over the long run, according to Fitch Ratings. However, they could also result in deferred tax asset (DTA) and liability (DTL) revaluations, causing one-time earnings and capital impacts. While some of the one-time noncash charges from DTA revaluations could be significant, the potential earnings benefit from lower taxes over time could
* Total net inflows in February at 668 million euros ($707.14 million)