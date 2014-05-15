May 15 Befimmo SA

* EPRA earnings for Jan 1 to March 31 period at EUR1.01 per share, in line with outlook

* Net asset value for jan 1 to march 31 period of eur55.09 per share

* Occupancy rate of properties available for lease remains stable at 95.1% as at 31 march 2014 compared with 95.2% as at 31 december 2013.

* Confirms the forecast dividend of 3.4515 per share (gross) for the current fiscal year