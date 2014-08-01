BRIEF-Global Value Fund intends to undertake placement
* Intends to undertake a placement in respect of company's share purchase plan
Aug 1 Befimmo Sa :
* Fair value of Befimmo's consolidated portfolio as at 30 June 2014 was 2,247.6 million euro, as against 2,184.1 million euro as at 31 December 2013
* Occupancy rate of the properties available for lease was 95.4 pct at 30 June 2014
* EPRA earnings, in line with the published outlook, amount to 43 million euro compared with 44.8 million euro for the first half of 2013
* Despite difficult rental market, new leases, renewals have allowed Befimmo to maintain an occupancy rate of some 95 pct in its buildings available for lease
* All of these factors, some of which are unique, show a net result of 38.6 million euro as at 30 June 2014 compared with 44.1 million euro as at 30 June 2013
* Confirms the dividend forecast for the fiscal year (3.45 euro gross per share)
* As at 30 June 2014, rental vacancies, which are decreasing, stood at 10.5 pct as against 11.1 pct at 31 December 2013
* Interim dividend payment should amount to 2.59 euro gross per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina moved to widen its investor base on Monday by offering to swap sovereign bonds issued in 2016 and 2017 with new paper with identical terms to be registered in the United States.
LONDON, March 13 Hedge funds and other money managers had barely started liquidating their record bullish position in crude oil futures and options before prices tumbled on March 8.