Aug 1 Befimmo Sa :

* Fair value of Befimmo's consolidated portfolio as at 30 June 2014 was 2,247.6 million euro, as against 2,184.1 million euro as at 31 December 2013

* Occupancy rate of the properties available for lease was 95.4 pct at 30 June 2014

* EPRA earnings, in line with the published outlook, amount to 43 million euro compared with 44.8 million euro for the first half of 2013

* Despite difficult rental market, new leases, renewals have allowed Befimmo to maintain an occupancy rate of some 95 pct in its buildings available for lease

* All of these factors, some of which are unique, show a net result of 38.6 million euro as at 30 June 2014 compared with 44.1 million euro as at 30 June 2013

* Confirms the dividend forecast for the fiscal year (3.45 euro gross per share)

* As at 30 June 2014, rental vacancies, which are decreasing, stood at 10.5 pct as against 11.1 pct at 31 December 2013

* Interim dividend payment should amount to 2.59 euro gross per share