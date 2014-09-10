Sept 10 Befimmo Sa

* Signing of a contribution agreement with axa belgium sa ("axa belgium") for "toison d'or 72" and "rue aux choux 35" buildings in brussels, with a total conventional value of eur36.9 million;

* Consideration for this contribution of 70% in new befimmo shares and 30% in cash

* Increase in holding of axa belgium in befimmo's capital from 9.6% to 11.4%.