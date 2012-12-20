BOSTON Dec 20 Adobe Systems Inc has acquired Behance, a privately held service that designers and companies use to display creative works over the Internet, expanding the software maker's Web-based offerings.

The maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software said the move, which it announced on Thursday, would accelerate efforts to bring "community" features to its Creative Cloud line of design software, which it introduced last year.

Creative Cloud is a service that includes many of Adobe's flagship programs for handling tasks such as editing photos and videos, designing publications as well as building websites. It is sold via subscriptions that also come with web-based services such as remote storage and access to online communities.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.