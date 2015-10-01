By Daina Beth Solomon
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 30
on Wednesday upheld criminal charges against a photographer who
pursued pop star Justin Bieber at high speed on a Los Angeles
freeway in 2012, saying the charges did not violate freedom of
the press.
Celebrity photographer Paul Raef was the first person to be
prosecuted under California's anti-paparazzi law, which was
drafted in 2010 to crack down on aggressive, reckless behavior
by people taking photos commercially.
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge dropped the charges
against Raef in 2012, saying the statute under which he was
accused was overly broad and could increase reckless driving
penalties in unintended cases.
An appellate court, however, reversed that decision in 2014,
prompting Raef to appeal against the charges again on the basis
that the anti-paparazzi law violates the First Amendment of the
U.S. Constitution by constricting the freedom of news gatherers.
In delivering its verdict on the appeal, the 2nd District
Court of Appeals in Los Angeles said the law does not unfairly
target the news media and should apply to "any driver who
follows too closely, swarms in, or drives recklessly with the
requisite intent and purpose, whether or not the driver is a
celebrity photographer".
Calls to Raef's attorney were not immediately returned. The
charges carry a penalty of six months in jail.
Bieber, who became a pop sensation through YouTube videos at
age 15, is known for numerous paparazzi run-ins involving
reckless driving. In 2013, a photographer trailing the
"Boyfriend" singer's white Ferrari in Los Angeles was killed
after he crossed a busy highway to snap photos of the car.
Canadian-born Bieber, 21, said at the time he hoped the
incident would "inspire meaningful legislation" to protect the
celebrities being hounded as well as the photographers.
(Editing by Victoria Cavaliere and Miral Fahmy)