FRANKFURT Feb 3 German consumer-goods group Beiersdorf has appointed former Sanofi manager Vincent Warnery to a new position on its board overseeing the Eucerin skincare, La Prairie anti-ageing and Hansaplast woundcare brands.

"Beiersdorf has achieved strong growth, particularly with Nivea, on the basis of its successful Blue Agenda strategy," said Beiersdorf Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich, referring to the company's brand-strengthening agenda.

"For Eucerin, Hansaplast and La Prairie we see lots of growth potential in the future."

Warnery was senior vice president and head of global consumer health at Sanofi until November, and previously worked at Procter & Gamble and L'Oreal.

He will take up his new post on Feb. 15, Beiersdorf said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)