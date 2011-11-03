DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 3 Germany's Beiersdorf confirmed its outlook for 2011 and said streamlining its business to focus on its core Nivea skin care range had paid off in the first nine months of the year.

The German company, which is cutting back unprofitable lines as it attempts to regain market share, said nine-month sales in its core consumer division rose 0.9 percent on an organic basis to 3.57 billion euros ($4.9 billion).

It said 2011 sales growth in the segment will continue to be significantly affected by the streamlining of the product range, but confirmed its targets for group sales to rise slightly and for an adjusted EBIT margin of between 10 and 11 percent.

Group comparable earnings before interest and tax for the nine months to end September came in at 492 million euros, compared with 552 million last year.

The Tesa adhesives division, reported sales up 8.3 percent to 705 million euros. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)