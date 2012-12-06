* Now sees sales growth "well above 4 percent" in 2012

* Company is investing in Nivea brand

* Shares indicated 1.6 pct higher (Adds CEO quote, share indication)

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 Beiersdorf raised its 2012 sales target for the second time within five weeks, after a strategy to focus on new products and markets for its core Nivea brand produced better than expected effects.

The German company said sales growth this year would now be "well over 4 percent" at a group level as well as at its Consumer business segment, which makes up around 83 percent of sales, it said on Thursday.

Its previous forecast was a range of between 3 and 4 percent.

"The measures that have been taken as part of Blue Agenda - our strategic compass - are starting to bear fruit," Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said in statements emailed to Reuters. "We are very pleased with how the year has gone."

The company, whose shares were indicated 1.6 percent higher in pre-market trade, had raised its sales outlook in early November, also citing progress it was making with the Blue Agenda programme. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Victoria Bryan)