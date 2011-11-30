* Eyes annual cost savings of 90 mln eur from 2014
* Says measures result in one-off charge of 265 mln euros
(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT Nov 30 Nivea maker Beiersdorf
unveiled further restructuring steps at its consumer
business to simplify operations and boost the role of
geographical regions.
"Beiersdorf is forecasting potential annual savings of
approximately 90 million euros ($120 million) starting in fiscal
year 2014," the company said in a statement on Wednesday, adding
that the restructuring moves could affect up to 1,000 employees
worldwide, including 230 in Germany.
The company was budgeting a total extraordinary expense of
about 265 million euros, most of which will be taken in 2011, it
said.
Beiersdorf said the targeted margin of earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) for the group as a whole as well as for
the consumer business segment in 2011 would be unchanged at
10-11 percent.
The Tesa adhesives tape business segment is not affected by
the measures, Beiersdorf added.
Beiersdorf in March said it would set aside 270 million
euros in a turnaround package through 2012 to invest in skincare
and strip out unprofitable make-up and haircare lines, part of
an effort to counter eroding market share.
($1 = 0.7499 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)