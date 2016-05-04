UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 4 German consumer goods maker Beiersdorf is still on the lookout for possible acquisitions but hasn't yet come across suitable deals, its Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said on Wednesday.
"We continue fishing but we need to remain patient until there are fish on the rod," Heidenreich told journalists in a conference call when asked about concrete acquisition plans.
Beiersdorf earlier reported organic sales growth of 2.4 percent, missing consensus for 3.3 percent, as weak demand from the electronics industry, especially the mobile phone market, in Asia hit its Tesa adhesives business. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.