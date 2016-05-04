FRANKFURT May 4 German consumer goods maker Beiersdorf is still on the lookout for possible acquisitions but hasn't yet come across suitable deals, its Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said on Wednesday.

"We continue fishing but we need to remain patient until there are fish on the rod," Heidenreich told journalists in a conference call when asked about concrete acquisition plans.

Beiersdorf earlier reported organic sales growth of 2.4 percent, missing consensus for 3.3 percent, as weak demand from the electronics industry, especially the mobile phone market, in Asia hit its Tesa adhesives business. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)