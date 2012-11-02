FRANKFURT Nov 2 Nivea-maker Beiersdorf hopes to return to sales growth in China in 2013 after posting flat sales there in the first nine months of 2012, its chief executive said on Friday.

Stefan Heidenreich also said the group was still aiming for a 16 percent margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at its Consumer division in the medium-term.

"We are not putting a more specific time frame on it," Heidenreich told analysts in response to questions as to when the target would be met. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)