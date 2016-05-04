FRANKFURT May 4 Challenges for Germany's Beiersdorf will persist amid a global economic slowdown, Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said on Wednesday after the maker of Nivea skin cream posted weaker than expected quarterly underlying sales growth.

"We will continue to face the same economic challenges as we have in the last months due to the weak global economy," Heidenreich told analysts during a conference call.

Beiersdorf earlier reported organic sales growth of 2.4 percent, missing consensus for 3.3 percent, as weak demand from the electronics industry, especially the mobile phone market, in Asia hit its Tesa adhesives business.

Heidenreich said he did not expect a quick recovery of the adhesives business in Asia.

($1 = 0.8699 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)