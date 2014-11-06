UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 6 Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf said on Thursday, that the group would not post a profit in China this year.
"That is planned for 2015," Chief Financial Officer Ulrich Schmidt said in a telephone conference on Thursday.
In September, Beiersdorf took an impairment charge of 66 million euros ($82.5 million) at its Chinese hair care business as it adjusted its long-term sales and earnings outlook for the division.
($1 = 0.7997 euro) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources