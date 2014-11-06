FRANKFURT Nov 6 Germany's Beiersdorf, maker of Nivea skin cream, posted a drop in its third-quarter core earnings of more than a quarter, missing analysts' expectations as currency effects in emerging markets continued to hurt revenue growth.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the three months to September reached 156 million euros on sales of 1.545 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected EBIT of 214 million euros and sales of 1.54 billion.

The group still sees its full year EBIT margin - operating profit as a percentage of sales - above 13 percent after 13.2 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)