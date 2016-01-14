UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Jan 14 Germany's Beiersdorf reported a 6.4 percent gain in 2015 sales on Thursday, in line with expectations, and confirmed its full-year profit target.
The maker of Nivea skin cream posted full-year sales of 6.69 billion euros ($7.27 billion), compared with consensus for 6.68 billion in a Reuters poll, and said on an organic basis group sales were up 3 percent from 2014.
Beiersdorf is due to publish full 2015 results on Feb. 17. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.