FRANKFURT May 4 German consumer goods company Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin cream, on Wednesday reported a unexpected 1.9 percent drop in first-quarter sales, citing negative exchange rate effects.

Sales came to 1.67 billion euros ($1.92 billion) in the three months through the end of March, missing analyst consensus for a 1.3 percent rise to 1.73 billion euros.

Organic sales growth came to 2.4 percent, also missing the average analyst forecast for 3.3 percent. Beiersdorf nonetheless affirmed its guidance for full-year growth of 3-4 percent.

($1 = 0.8710 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)