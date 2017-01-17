FRANKFURT Jan 17 Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea cream and Tesa adhesives, on Tuesday said organic sales grew by 3.2 percent in 2016, slightly more than expected by analysts, and confirmed its operating profit-margin target.

Based on preliminary results, sales grew to 6.75 billion euros ($7.19 billion) in 2016, just above the 6.72 billion average analyst forecast.

The group also confirmed its target of significantly exceeding its 2015 margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which stood at 14.4 percent. ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)