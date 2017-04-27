UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 German consumer goods maker Beiersdorf on Thursday reported organic sales growth of 4.8 percent for the first quarter, confirming optimistic comments Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich made last week.
Sales grew to 1.80 billion euros in the first three months, which is above the 1.77 billion average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.
The group, whose skin care brands include Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie, affirmed its outlook for full-year sales growth of 3 to 4 percent, as well as a slight rise in its operating profit (EBIT) margin. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources