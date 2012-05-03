(Adds further details)

FRANKFURT May 3 German consumer goods company Beiersdorf said on Thursday that its decision to focus on its core Nivea skincare brand was beginning to yield results as it reported a better than expected 18 percent jump in first-quarter profit.

The group, whose products also include Labello lip balm and La Prairie luxury face creams, said its performance was led by a 10 percent-plus rise in Nivea sales after a streamlining of its product range last year to focus on its best sellers.

Analysts said the Hamburg-based group's consumer brands had shown strong growth in the early months of 2012 while it had held its sales and margin targets for the full year, and they now expected to upgrade their sales and earnings forecasts.

"Beiersdorf had an outstanding start to 2012, delivering results well ahead of our expectations and consensus," said analyst Andrew Wood at brokers Bernstein.

Beiersdorf shares rose 4.7 percent to 55.49 euros by 0745 GMT.

New Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich took over last week to spearhead the group's planned return to profit growth this year, and it has axed unprofitable lines and focused investment on the world's largest skincare brand Nivea to lead its revival.

The 130-year old group is seeking to regain lost market share to rivals such as L'Oreal and start growing faster than it competitors by 2013 to win the continued support of its controlling shareholder, the Herz family.

The company reported first quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 198 million euros and sales of 1.53 billion euros, beating forecasts for EBIT of 187 million euros and sales of 1.45 billion, according to a Reuters poll..

It expects sales for its consumer brands to rise in line with the market and at its adhesives Tesa division ahead of the market in 2012, and forecast that the EBIT margins at its consumer division would come in between 11 and 12 percent, after 11.4 percent in 2011.

For the first quarter, the EBIT margin at the consumer division was 12.8 percent.