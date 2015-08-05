* Still sees 3-5 pct organic sales growth in 2015
* Organic sales growth in first half 1.4 pct
* Higher prices and product innovations to boost sales
* Shares rise 3.6 pct to two-month high
By Kirsti Knolle
FRANKFURT, Aug 5 Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf
expects higher prices and new products to boost sales
towards the end of the year, after slow business in its
important Western European markets held back sales growth in the
first half.
Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich, who has been developing
the Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie brands with new formulas and
products since he took the helm in 2012, said the first weeks of
the third quarter had already showed encouraging signs.
The world's second-biggest skincare products maker has
gradually increased prices for its creams, shower gels and
deodorants since the beginning of the year, partly to compensate
for currency declines such as in Russia, but also to boost
profitability in stagnant markets.
Beiersdorf would not say on Wednesday by how much it had
increased prices or where.
The Hamburg-based company reiterated its forecast for 3-5
percent organic sales growth for the full year despite achieving
only 1.4 percent in the first half.
"What we declare we will deliver," Heidenreich said.
Hot summer weather boosted demand for sun screen products in
Western Europe - a region that accounts for more than a third of
group sales, Heidenreich said.
Fundamentally, Beiersdorf said it saw brightening prospects
for Southern and Northern European countries, concurring with
the assessment of French rival L'Oreal.
Beiersdorf is also banking on continued strong appetite for
prestige labels in Russia and, unlike L'Oreal, still sees strong
growth rates in Brazil.
A special tax on cosmetics, which weighed on the French
rival's results in the Latin American country, only affects
around 20 percent of Beiersdorf's product range, finance chief
Ulrich Schmidt said.
Although Beiersdorf missed analysts' sales expectations in
the second quarter, it surprised with a 17 percent rise in
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).
For Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood, this demonstrated an
"increased chance that Beiersdorf is becoming the margin
turnaround story that everyone wants to see".
Shares in the company rose as much as 3.6 percent and were
up 3 percent at 1328 GMT, the second-top gainers in the German
DAX index, which was 1.2 percent higher.
Beiersdorf's shares have underperformed their peers this
year so far, gaining 19 percent compared with a 27 percent gain
in the Stoxx Europe 600 personal and household goods sector
index, which includes rival L'Oreal and Schwarzkopf
maker Henkel.
($1 = 0.9212 euros)
(Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Mark Heinrich)