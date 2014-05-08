UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 8 Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf said on Thursday markets in Russia and Ukraine remained strong despite ongoing political tensions.
"I cannot see any downward trend as result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis," Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said in a call. "We are very upbeat regarding Russia for the months to come." (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources