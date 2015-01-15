FRANKFURT Jan 15 Germany's Beiersdorf reported a slightly higher than expected rise in 2014 sales on Thursday and confirmed its full-year profit target.

The maker of Nivea skin cream posted 2014 sales of 6.285 billion euros ($7.4 billion), up 2.3 percent.

Adjusted for currency effects, sales increased 4.7 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting the group to report an 1.8 percent increase in sales to 6.254 billion euros on average. ($1 = 0.8496 euros (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)