* Sees 2016 underlying sales growth at 3-4 pct

* Sees slight improvement in underlying margin

* 2015 sales growth helped by Latin America, China

* 2015 adj EBIT 962 mln eur, in line with consensus

HAMBURG, Feb 17 Germany's Beiersdorf forecast a 3 to 4 percent rise in underlying sales this year, buoyed by demand for its Nivea skin creams, lip balm and shower gels that should help its consumer business outperform the market.

Its underlying operating profit margin will improve slightly from 14.4 percent in 2015, it said as it published full-year financial results on Wednesday.

Sales growth was bolstered last year by an 11 percent jump in underlying sales of consumer products in Latin America, where its deodorants and shower gels sold well, as well as by a stabilisation of sales in China.

Total underlying sales - which exclude currency moves, acquisitions and divestments - rose 3 percent last year.

On a nominal basis, 2015 sales were up 6.4 percent thanks to positive effects from currencies such as the U.S. dollar.

The news comes after U.S. rival Procter & Gamble reported a return to quarterly growth as it raised prices to offset a stronger U.S. dollar, and France's L'Oreal reported better than forecast sales thanks to the weaker euro.

Beiersdorf's full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding special factors rose 12 percent to 962 million euros ($1.07 billion), in line with analysts' consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

