FRANKFURT Jan 25 Nivea-maker Beiersdorf reported a 7.6 percent fall in 2011 core operating profit to 646 million euros ($838.5 million), as restructuring dented the skincare maker's earnings.

Beiersdorf is currently in the midst of a revamp, stripping out unprofitable lines and streamlining structures as it seeks to regain market share.

2011 sales came in at 5.63 billion euros while net profit fell 20 percent to 259 million euros.

Analysts had forecast 2011 sales of 5.64 billion euros and comparable earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 624 million, according to a Reuters poll.

The group is expected to give a 2012 outlook when it publishes full results on March 1. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)