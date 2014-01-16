FRANKFURT Jan 16 Germany's Beiersdorf , the maker of Nivea skin care creams, reported a smaller than expected rise in 2013 sales on Thursday, but maintained its full-year profit target.

Beiersdorf reported 2013 sales of 6.141 billion euros ($8.35 billion), up 1.7 percent, unadjusted for currency effects.

Analysts had been expecting the company to report 2013 sales up 2.5 percent to 6.19 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The company also said it was extending the contract of Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich by five years to the end of 2019.

