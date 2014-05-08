FRANKFURT May 8 Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf on Thursday posted first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 235 million euros ($327 million), surpassing analysts' expectations of 224 million euros.

Sales in the three months to March increased 1.2 percent to 1.60 billion euros, the company said.

The group confirmed its forecast for full-year sales to rise between 4 and 6 percent from last year's 6.14 billion euros and for EBIT as a percentage of sales slightly above the 2013 level of 13.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)